THE RECORD

University College receives state workforce development grant

By Diane Toroian Keaggy

University College at Washington University in St. Louis received $860,000 from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to help prepare and credential workers for high-demand, high-wage jobs.

The grant will support the university’s bachelor’s degree in integrated studies and the related associate’s degree, both of which combine workforce-aligned certificates in data, health or management with liberal arts studies. These degrees equip workers with the skills needed for immediate employment and career advancement and emphasize the application of learning. The degree provides a flexible timeline and transfer credit of up to 75%.

Washington University was one of 17 private postsecondary institutions to receive a share of $10 million in state funding to reach new populations and to enhance support for underrepresented students to better train workers for in-demand occupations.

