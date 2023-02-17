Cultivating purpose-driven leaders

As set forth in our strategic vision, WashU is preparing and challenging everyone in our university community — students, faculty and staff — to step forward to serve, in ways large or small, to have a positive impact on our region, nation and world.

The mission of Washington University is to “act in service of truth through the formation of leaders, the discovery of knowledge, and the treatment of patients for the betterment of our region, our nation and our world.”

As we worked toward our strategic vision, “Here and Next,” we thought a lot about that first part: “the formation of leaders.” It can be tempting to misconstrue leadership as something innate, a trait imbued in a special, charismatic few. Typically, with an impressive title: CEO. President. Chair. Valedictorian. Maybe even chancellor!

But at WashU, we’ve never believed that leadership is something you’re born with. Rather, we believe it’s something that can be developed. And it’s our mission that each person who studies or works here, regardless of their degree program or professional role, grows in their leadership capabilities.

John Quincy Adams once said, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”

We believe everyone has the potential to influence and energize others to work toward shared goals. That’s how we define leadership, and we’re working hard to empower everyone on our campus to discover how they can lead in their own way.

Through initiatives coming out of Here and Next, we look forward to introducing more programs for purpose finding, skill building and mentorship. For our students, WashU will prepare the next generation of leaders and citizens who will benefit society and their communities. For our faculty and staff, we are planning new opportunities for professional growth and meaningful contribution.

How else can we be intentional about cultivating leadership? We know that some of history’s most impactful leaders felt that true leadership was an act of service.

“When we take individual responsibility for improving the lives of others and work to solve problems in our community — when we serve … that’s leadership.” Chancellor Andrew Martin

There’s no single formula for effective leadership, but at WashU, we hope to instill the purpose and values our learners might need as they determine where they would like to make a difference. In our classrooms, labs, clinics and libraries, we can learn the technical knowledge and skills required to solve even the most stubborn problems. We know that knowledge is power. Using it to serve others? That’s leadership.

At WashU, we also recognize that the leaders of the future need not look like the leaders of the past. If we’re going to address the broadest needs and challenges in our community and the world beyond, we’re going to need leaders from every kind of background. Here again, the diversity of our faculty and student body is a tremendous leadership resource.

Today, I’d like to challenge everyone in our WashU community to be ready to step forward to have a positive impact on our region, nation and our world in ways large or small. What are your skills that might be leveraged to serve others? What is your purpose? Who can benefit from hearing your unique perspective or voice? We aspire for you to develop a leadership mindset and skill set that will allow you to define and realize this vision.

As we make progress toward our strategic goals, we hope to become known as a place that doesn’t just equip students for careers, but instead equips all community members to grow as principled, purpose-driven and passionate leaders.