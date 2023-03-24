WashU recognized as a top workplace

Washington University in St. Louis has been recognized in several recent surveys as a top workplace.

Employees gathered at a “Here and Next” Strategic Plan launch event on Oct. 3 at Tisch Park. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)

Forbes Magazine named Washington University the 69th top employer in the nation. The ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at American companies and institutions with 5,000 or more employees. Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family and to cite any other employer they also would recommend. The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations.

The St. Louis Business Journal named the university as a finalist in its annual “Best Places to Work” survey. The annual program measures 75 workplace factors such as communication, management structure, benefits and teamwork and surveys employees about their job satisfaction. WashU ranked high in benefits, employee engagement and other key metrics.

In addition, Washington University also won top honors in the 18th annual Health at Work Awards from ComPsych, the world’s largest provider of behavioral health and well-being services.

“The faculty and staff at Washington University are incredibly talented and deeply committed to our mission of education, patient care and research,” said Shantay Bolton, executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer. “I am proud of our work to support these employees through benefits that promote work-life balance, advance personal and professional growth and support their emotional and financial well-being.”

Washington University employs more than 19,300 people. Employees receive a range of benefits including tuition assistance, tax savings accounts and retirement savings plans. The university has added and expanded a number of benefits to improve employee well-being. Examples include:

Direct access to mental health care through WashU Psychiatry

Lower co-pays for employees and family members

Expanded family emergency days

Expanded sick time

Flexible work schedules

Financial literacy workshops

Family and child care facilitator that helps employees find child and adult care

Forgivable housing loan program (Live Near Your Work).

Bolton said the university will continue to introduce new initiatives to attract and retain top talent as part of “Here and Next,” the university’s 10-year strategic plan. Last month, the university introduced the Institute for Leadership Excellence, which will provide ongoing professional education to increase innovation, productivity and opportunities for all staff members.