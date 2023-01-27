Bolton named Titan 100 honoree

Shantay N. Bolton, executive vice chancellor and chief administrative officer, was selected for the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 cohort for her contributions to the growth of the university through high-level leadership.
The Titan 100 program celebrates 100 top corporate leaders from the public and private sector who “demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision and passion” in regions across the country. The 2023 honorees will be published in a limited-edition book and recognized at an awards ceremony in April.
Bolton joined the university in July 2021. She works to strategically advance human resources and institutional equity, information technology, public safety, procurement, supplier diversity, university services and facilities.
