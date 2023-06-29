NEWSROOM

School of Law dean search committee appointed

By Neil Schoenherr
Anheuser-Busch Hall is home to the School of Law. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)

Chancellor Andrew D. Martin and Provost Beverly Wendland have appointed a 10-member committee to identify candidates for the position of dean of the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis.

Russell Osgood, dean of the School of Law, will step down June 30, 2024.

The chair of the search committee will be Rafael Pardo, the Walter D. Coles Professor of Law.

“I’m grateful to Professor Pardo, as well as the other members of the committee, for leading the search for the next dean of the School of Law,” Martin said.

“With the School of Law’s commitment to equipping students with the skills to practice law and pursue justice in a globally interconnected legal environment, our next dean will have much to focus on,” Martin said. “With this committee’s leadership, I’m sure we will find the right person to lead the School of Law into the future.”

Other members of the search committee are:

Scott Baker, the William F. & Jessica L. Kirsch Professor of Law and vice dean for research and faculty development, School of Law

Andréa Charles, 2025 JD candidate, School of Law

Danielle F. D’Onfro, associate professor of law, School of Law

Lisa Hoppenjans, assistant professor of practice and director of the First Amendment Clinic, School of Law

Pauline Kim, the Daniel Noyes Kirby Professor of Law, School of Law

Cash Nickerson, JD ’85, MBA ’93, university trustee and School of Law National Council member

Neil Richards, the Koch Distinguished Professor in Law, School of Law

Stephen Ryan, the Myron Northrop Professor of Economics, Olin Business School

Kati Scannell, vice dean for institutional success, School of Law.

Jennifer Gibbs, senior project manager for special projects, and Lisa M. Siddens, associate provost and senior advisor, both in the Office of the Provost, will assist the committee in the search.

