Stedelin named deputy chief information officer

Stedelin

Jennifer Stedelin has been named a deputy chief information officer and Washington University in St. Louis’ first associate vice chancellor for administrative and academic technologies, announced Jessie Minton, chief information officer and vice chancellor for information technology. Stedelin will begin her new role July 3.

“Jen’s role will have operational oversight and accountability for administrative, academic and data management services provided by WashU IT,” Minton said. “I am confident she will build relationships based on trust through fostering key partnerships with university executive leaders.”

A former assistant vice chancellor in Washington University’s Office of Information Technology from 2015-17, Stedelin will report directly to Minton and work closely with Amy Walter, associate vice chancellor for research, clinical and medical technologies, to define and execute strategic directions and operational priorities.

“I’m delighted to return to WashU and to WashU IT,” Stedelin said. “I know much has changed in six years, and I’m excited to engage with the community to learn all about what’s underway. I look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new colleagues, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Throughout her more than 20-year career at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), WashU, Kent State University, and The Pennsylvania State University, Stedelin has taken on greater levels of responsibility in key leadership roles. She has held positions in IT from director to vice president in public and private higher education.

Stedelin has worked throughout IT in areas including enterprise applications, governance, data management, customer relationship management, information security, academic computing and more.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stedelin successfully led Penn State’s initiatives for rapid application development to enable contact tracing, case investigation and testing, while also steering the university’s long-term IT strategy. She worked with IT leaders to respond to university budget changes through strategic service restructuring, as well as sponsored an instructional content management system project.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have rewarding roles at various institutions that have prepared me well for this role,” Stedelin said. “I’ve led the academic and administrative systems teams and worked closely with university partners to develop strategic and operational plans. I look forward to doing similar work at WashU.”

Throughout her career, she also has participated in numerous professional committees; most recently, she served on Penn State’s Libraries Information Services and Technology Faculty Senate Committee and the University IT Executive Advisory Steering Committee. Stedelin has taken part in the MOR (Maximizing Organizational Resources) Associates Advanced IT Leaders Program and the EduCause and CLIR (Council on Library and Information Resources) Leading Change Institute.

She earned both a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in business administration from SIUE.