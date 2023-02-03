Walter named deputy chief information officer

Amy Walter, a leader in information technology at Washington University for the past eight years, has been named associate vice chancellor and deputy chief information officer for research, clinical and medical education technologies across the university. She began in her new role Feb. 1.

In the role, Walter will have overall operational oversight and accountability for information technology services provided by Washington University Information Technology (WUIT), with her primary focus on research, clinical and medical education units.

She will work closely with university executive leadership, particularly department heads and business managers at the School of Medicine and IT leaders at BJC HealthCare.

Walter also will work closely with WUIT’s deputy chief information officer for administrative and academic technologies and chief technology officer, two fellow IT leaders with whom she will define and execute strategic directions and operational priorities across the university. The three will report to Jessie Minton, the university’s vice chancellor for technology and chief information officer.

Walter has served the university since 2015, most recently as assistant vice chancellor and executive director over enterprise applications for WUIT. In this role, she led a team of 120 that provides comprehensive delivery and support for customized and vendor-hosted software applications. These services are used by students, faculty and staff.

Minton lauded Walter’s leadership skills and her success at forging relationships across the university.

“Amy Walter has demonstrated transformative leadership, having set the strategy and direction for enterprise applications,” Minton said. “She has established and intentionally built solid relationships based on trust with leaders across our campuses.”

Said Walter: “I am honored and humbled to be entrusted with this new position. Through the delivery of thoughtful technology solutions, I firmly believe IT has an exciting opportunity to drastically improve the capabilities, efficiencies, innovation and collaboration of this great institution.”

Walter came to Washington University as a senior director over enterprise applications for WUIT. In 2018, she was promoted to executive director, and in 2020, she was named assistant vice chancellor.

From 2000-15, Walter worked for the Boeing Co., first as a team lead, functional analyst and application developer; then as an IT project manager and team lead. Following that, she was an IT manager, a role in which she managed a team of developers, architects and analysts.

From 2009-11, she also worked as an adjunct instructor at Southwestern Illinois College, in Belleville, Ill., where she taught information technology courses.

Walter has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Saint Louis University.

