Climate reporter Baker to discuss heat safety standards

The Weidenbaum Center on the Economy, Government, and Public Policy at Washington University in St. Louis will host Aryn Baker, Time magazine’s senior international climate and environment correspondent, for a public forum and reception Sept. 26.

Baker

Baker’s talk, “The Battle to Set U.S. Heat Safety Standards,” will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a Q&A session and a reception from 5:15–6:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall at the Brown School on the Danforth Campus. Get directions here.

The event is presented as part of the Campus Consortium partnership between the Pulitzer Center and the Weidenbaum Center. WashU students, faculty and staff, alumni and the community are invited to attend. Registration is open through Sept. 15.

Baker covers the human impacts of climate change, as well as food security, oceans, climate migration and extreme heat for Time. She lives in Rome and has reported from more than 50 countries. Baker previously served as Time’s Africa bureau chief, based in Cape Town; the Middle East bureau chief, based in Beirut; Afghanistan and Pakistan bureau chief, based in Kabul; and as the Asia correspondent, based in Hong Kong. She has won multiple awards for her writing, reporting and documentary work.

The talk is part of a two-day visit by Baker to WashU. She also will visit several classes to discuss her reporting and to connect with students and faculty.

The Campus Consortium also is planning a second public forum with Hilke Schellmann, an Emmy Award-winning journalism professor at New York University, in early April. Schellmann is also a freelance reporter whose work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The New York Times and MIT Technology Review. She is writing a book on artificial intelligence and the future of work for Hachette. More details on her visit will be shared later.