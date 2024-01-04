January 4, 2024 SHARE
Photographers at Washington University in St. Louis captured the beauty of campus, the hard work of its faculty and students and the joy of community members. Here are some of our photographers’ favorite images from 2023.
Dalton Bobbitt-Burns of Lawrenceville, Ill. joined fellow Rural Scholars Academy participants at the Kemper Art Museum as part of a design thinking course. Read more about the Rural Scholars program in The Source. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Peter Bayguinov, assistant director for Washington University Center for Cellular Imaging, sets up the two-photon microscope in the Neuroscience Research Building. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Eloise Harcourt conducts a grip test As part of her Emergency Support Team training, In 2022-23, EST responded to 400 calls, ranging from anaphylaxis to panic attacks. Read more about the student-run group in The Source. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Members of the Class of 2023 celebrate at the Senior Toast in the Quad. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
The Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies presented the Washington University 32nd Annual Powwow April 22 at the Field House. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Student Patricia Prewitt (left) engages in a discussion as part of WashU’s Prison Education Program. Read more about PEP’s expansion to the Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in The Source. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
First-year School of Medicine students students received their white coats in October. Read more about the annual ceremony on the School of Medicine website. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Commencement speaker and actor Sterling K. Brown stands to be recognized during Commencement in May. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
New students attend Party in the Park in August after being officially welcomed to Washington University at Convocation. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Dacoda Scarlett, associate director of rural recruitment in Undergraduate Admissions, snaps a selfie with Monroe High School student Angela Chen during a recruiting trip across northern Missouri. Chen was a member of WashU’s free Rural Scholars academy. Read more about WashU’s efforts to improve access and affordability in The Source. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Student Dorothy Mims completes back handspring at a WU Club Gymnastics practice. Read more about the club’s success in The Source. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Elementary school teacher Andrew Eason uses place-based learning in his lessons. Read more about WashU’s Institute for School Partnership work to develop creative teacher-leaders in Washington. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
WashU Police Department comfort pups Brookie and Bear pose for the camera. Read more about their training in The Source. (Photo: Sherry Haines/Washington University)
First-year students check out the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo during an “In the Lou” field trip. (Photo: Dan Donovan/Washington University)
Jonathan Losos (second from left), the William H. Danforth Distinguished Professor in Arts & Sciences, and “The Science of Cats” class visit the Illini Cat Club and Grassroots Cat Fanciers March Madness Show. Read more about the class in The Source. (Photo: Carol Green/Washington University)
Graduates celebrated Dec. 9 at the December Recognition Ceremony at the Athletic Complex. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Fangqiong Ling, an assistant professor at McKelvey School of Engineering, takes water samples from a stream in Forest Park. Read more about WashU’s work in the St. Louis community in The Source. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
The sun rises over the east end of the Danforth Campus and Forest Park. (Photo: Ajla Ahmetovic/Washington University)
