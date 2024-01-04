2023: The year in video

Every year, the multimedia team at Washington University in St. Louis chronicles the beauty of campus, the impact of faculty research and the spirit of students. The Record looks back at some of 2023’s highlights.

Offering hope

For decades, Fred Ssewamala, the William E. Gordon Distinguished Professor at the Brown School, has been working to alleviate the impact of poverty on Uganda’s most vulnerable orphans. And it’s working. This award-winning documentary takes viewers inside Ssewamala’s life and shows how one person truly can change the world.

A tradition like no other

The Class of 1973 joined the Class of 2023 at Washington University’s 162nd Commencement ceremony. In another video, Amanda Sherman of the Class of 2023, interviews Chancellor Andrew D. Martin about all things Commencement.

Celebrating 50 years of WILD

WILD has featured some of the biggest names in music, including Chuck Berry, A Tribe Called Quest, Outkast and Childish Gambino. This video looks back at 50 years of WILD and tracks its progress from a movie night to the most-anticipated event of the year.

The noodle show at Corner 17

WashU alum and Corner 17 owner Xin Wei shares what makes his family’s noodles so special and why he opened a satellite location at Whispers Cafe in Olin Library. Wei was featured in a Washington Magazine story about WashU alumni, students, faculty and staff who are making a difference in St. Louis.

Welcome home, Class of 2027

The WashU Class of 2027 gathered in Brookings Quadrangle Aug. 28 to celebrate Convocation. The 1,834 members of the Class of 2027 represent all 50 states and 29 countries. The class is the most diverse in university history: 21% of students are Pell Grant-eligible, 17% are the first in their families to attend college and 53% identify as students of color.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race

For the first time, WashU sponsored a hot air balloon in the Great Forest Park Balloon Race, a favorite St. Louis tradition. “Time Traveler,” the WashU balloon, was among the 50 entrants that delighted thousands of community members at the Balloon Glow Sept. 15 and the race Sept. 16.

A Poe discovery

University Libraries’ Cassie Brand shares how the libraries saved a rare first edition of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven.”

For more year-in-review reflections, check out the Record’s roundup of:

Top stories of 2023

The year in photos