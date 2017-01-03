The most-read stories of 2016

Record Missouri flooding was manmade calamity, scientist says

While extraordinary rain drenched the entire Meramec Basin in late December 2015, only 5 percent of the Mississippi River’s giant watershed above St. Louis was so affected. Yet only a day after the flood on the lower Meramec peaked, water levels on the Mississippi at St. Louis were the third-highest ever recorded. A few days later, record flood stages were recorded downstream at Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Thebes, Ill.

Why was the flooding so bad? Most news reports blamed it on the heavy rain, but Robert Criss, professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, said there was more to the flood than the rain.

When Doug Wiens approached Minnesota farmers to ask permission to install a seismometer on their land, he often got a puzzled look. “You could tell they were thinking ‘Why are you putting a seismometer here?,’ ” said Wiens, professor of earth and planetary sciences. “‘We don’t have earthquakes and we don’t have volcanoes. Do you know something we don’t?’ ”

Actually, he did. Deep beneath the fertile flat farmland, there is a huge scar in the Earth called the Midcontinent Rift.