Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On Valentine’s Day 1979, while still a professor at Columbia University, Ruth Bader Ginsburg discussed the Equal Rights Amendment in a “Sexual Equality Under the Fourteenth and Equal Rights Amendment” presentation to Washington University’s School of Law. This audio excerpt is taken from a panel discussion she participated in during that visit to campus.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, 2020, visited Washington University in St. Louis twice during her career — in 1979 and 2001. She met with students and faculty, lectured and even contributed journal articles to the Washington University Law Quarterly (1979) and Washington University Journal of Law & Policy (2001).

Below, faculty from the School of Law reflect on her long and influential career.

Susan Appleton, the Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law. Appleton met Ginsburg several times. She was present for both lectures on campus and once even enjoyed dinner with her and Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor during a Washington, D.C., birthday celebration for Judge William Webster, JD ’49.

“Prior to Ginsburg’s advocacy, the Supreme Court had never applied the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution to the sex- or gender-based classifications that had long pervaded law, to the detriment of women and men alike. Ginsburg developed a powerful theory to bring that constitutional guarantee to bear on such discrimination. Simply summarized, Ginsburg’s theory makes it impermissible for the state to differentiate between men and women based on stereotypes or generalized assumptions about their roles and abilities. This theory emerges explicitly in Ginsburg’s legal scholarship, in the briefs and arguments that she presented to courts as an advocate for the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project, and later in her opinions as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

“Ginsburg’s anti-stereotyping theory has proven to be compelling and versatile. It not only paved the way for formal gender equality, it also has brought us closer to substantive gender equality. In addition, it has played a key part in successful challenges to discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, race, age and disability.”