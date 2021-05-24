A report on COVID-19 reforms convened by the Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute in the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, in partnership with the McDonnell International Scholars Academy, was submitted to a World Health Organization panel in preparation for a final report at a WHO meeting on pandemic preparedness.

“Global Governance: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Need for Post-COVID-19 Reform: Addressing Challenges to Public Health and Society Through Global Collaboration” (also available here under Contributions to the Program of Work) was accepted by the WHO’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. The panel will present a final report to the 74th World Health Assembly, scheduled for May 24-June 1.

The 100-page report includes contributions from eight international researchers, including Leila Sadat, the James Carr Professor of International Criminal Law and director of the Harris Institute; Madaline George, senior fellow at the Harris Institute; and Rupa Patel, MD, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine.

Sadat

“The Harris Institute is the perfect convener of this report because of its global reputation for high-quality work in public international law and its prior work on rule of law and global governance,” Sadat said. “With a vast network of overseas connections, the institute has become a well-respected center for international and comparative law research.

“International law establishes the key regulatory framework for addressing global challenges,” she added. “While policy and public health input is critically important to managing global health emergencies, without sufficiently robust institutional and legal structures in place, as we have seen with the COVID-19 pandemic, states will develop responses that are not well coordinated, leaving gaps that can make it much more difficult to stop the global spread of an epidemic or address other health challenges in a coordinated and effective manner.

“Legal rules developed through universal international organizations like the WHO not only create a level playing field, as all states have input into the rules, but allow for negotiation and coordination of disputes between states that may arise as the rules are applied.”

The report includes 10 recommendations and observations for the WHO to consider: