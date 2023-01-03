At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 2, several faculty members were granted tenure. Their new roles took effect Dec. 2.

Granting of tenure

Marlon M. Bailey as professor of African and African American studies and of women, gender, and sexuality studies, both in Arts & Sciences;

Adam Q. Bauer as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine;

Adam T. Eggebrecht as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine;

Steve Hindle as professor of history in Arts & Sciences; and

Joseph E. Ippolito, MD, PhD, as associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine.