THE RECORD

Herzog installed as Viktor Hamburger Distinguished Professor

Erik Herzog with Dean Feng Sheng Hu and Beverly Wendland
Feng Sheng Hu (left), dean of Arts & Sciences, congratulates Erik Herzog at his installation as Provost Beverly Wendland looks on. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)

Erik Herzog, a professor of biology, was installed Oct. 18 as the Viktor Hamburger Distinguished Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

The program included welcoming remarks by Feng Sheng Hu, dean of Arts & Sciences and the Lucille P. Markey Distinguished Professor; an introduction by Jonathan Losos, the William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor; and the installation and medallion presentation by Beverly Wendland, provost and executive vice chancellor.

At the beginning of his installation talk, titled “For Whom the Bells Toll: Networked Circadian Clocks and Clock Watchers,” Herzog took a moment to thank the family of Viktor Hamburger and note how “remarkable and clearly well-loved” the former professor was at Washington University.

“I really appreciate the chance to be honored with Viktor Hamburger’s name,” Herzog said. “Viktor gave us the Department of Biology that we now know at Washington University and really created a community here that celebrates people that come from diverse backgrounds and wants people to challenge dogma in the field.”

