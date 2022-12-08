THE RECORD

Wick appointed Dean’s Fellow for Digital Transformation

Brett Wick
Wick

Brett Wick, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in Louis. He will focus on helping to build the structural foundations that will support cutting-edge research in data science and digital innovation in Arts & Sciences.

Since taking on the role of dean’s fellow this fall, Wick has been making strides in two major projects: fostering connections and eventual collaborations among faculty engaged in the Digital Transformation Initiative and supporting the creation of the new Department of Statistics and Data Science.

Read more from Arts & Sciences.

Separately, Wick won a $13,500 grant from the National Science Foundation to support a conference on recent advances and past accomplishments in harmonic analysis.

