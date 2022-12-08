Wick appointed Dean’s Fellow for Digital Transformation

Brett Wick, professor of mathematics and statistics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in Louis. He will focus on helping to build the structural foundations that will support cutting-edge research in data science and digital innovation in Arts & Sciences.
Since taking on the role of dean’s fellow this fall, Wick has been making strides in two major projects: fostering connections and eventual collaborations among faculty engaged in the Digital Transformation Initiative and supporting the creation of the new Department of Statistics and Data Science.
Read more from Arts & Sciences.
Separately, Wick won a $13,500 grant from the National Science Foundation to support a conference on recent advances and past accomplishments in harmonic analysis.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.