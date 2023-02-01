THE RECORD

Chang-Panesso recognized by clinical investigation group

Chang-Panesso

Monica Chang-Panesso, MD, an assistant professor of medicine in the Division of Nephrology within the Department of Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the 2023 Research Scholar Award from the Southern Society for Clinical Investigation.

The award aims to support the research of early-career physician-scientists in internal medicine and its subspecialties. Chang-Panesso will receive $25,000 to supplement her research on acute kidney disease and the subsequent molecular underpinnings that may damage the organ’s regenerative response. She is particularly focused on aging kidneys. 

