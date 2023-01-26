Gordon receives Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research

Gordon

Jeffrey I. Gordon, MD, the Dr. Robert J. Glaser Distinguished University Professor and director of the Edison Family Center for Genome Sciences & Systems Biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named this year’s recipient of the Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research. The honor recognizes Gordon’s groundbreaking studies of the role of the gut microbiome in human health and disease.

Given annually by Johnson & Johnson, the prize is awarded to “the most passionate and creative scientist or group of scientists in basic or clinical research, whose achievements have made or have strong potential to make a measurable impact on human health.” Multiple winners of this award have gone on to receive a Nobel Prize.

Gordon will receive the award Feb. 9 during an event that includes a virtual symposium titled “Therapeutic Potential of the Microbiome: Dr. Paul Janssen Award Symposium.”

Read more on the School of Medicine website.