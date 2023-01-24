Jiang named to Forbes ’30 Under 30′ list for health care

Jiang

Shu Jiang, an associate professor of surgery in the Department of Surgery’s Division of Public Health Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has earned a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in health care list. This list recognizes young leaders who are revolutionizing the future of health care and making it more equitable.

Jiang, a researcher and member of the Prevention and Control Program at Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the School of Medicine, was recognized for her work on combining statistical methods and precision medicine to improve long-term breast cancer prevention and risk stratification.

