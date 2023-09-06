NEWSROOM

Annual public interest law series speakers lined up

By Neil Schoenherr

The 25th annual Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series, sponsored by the School of Law at Washington University in St. Louis, continues with its annual Constitution Day lecture Sept. 26.

The series opened with a lecture on reproductive justice Sept. 6.

The Constitution Day event, “A U.S. Supreme Court Review,” will take place at noon in the Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom at Anheuser-Busch Hall. Five faculty members from the School of Law will provide their views on notable recent Supreme Court decisions.

The next event, “Why Poverty and Inequality Undermine Justice in America,” will be held in the same location at noon Oct. 12.

It will feature Mark Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at the Brown School, and Steven Fazzari, a professor of economics and of sociology in Arts & Sciences.

For more on the fall lineup, visit the lecture series website. Each event will be recorded and posted to the site.

Leave a Comment

Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.

You Might Also Like

Latest from the Newsroom

Recent Stories

Great Forest Park Balloon Race Sept. 15-16

World can now breathe easier

Comfort dogs Bear and Brookie are ready to help – one cuddle at a time

WashU Experts

‘Golden Bachelor’ could normalize quest for romance at any age

Acing the college transition

Too old to be president?

WashU in the News

Losing weight on a diet or Ozempic? Here’s why you still need exercise.

Conservative book ban push fuels library exodus from national association that stands up for books

Long Covid Poses Special Challenges for Seniors