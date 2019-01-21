Quoted: Celebrating the historic support of Leading Together

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Here donors talk about why they give to Washington University and recipients talk about the impact those gifts are making on their lives.

“Washington University students all share extra-ordinary potential to make a difference in the world. … What a loss it would be, and how sad it would be, if we, who could have helped, didn’t.”

–Life Trustee John F. McDonnell, DSc ’06, MBA ’14, on his scholarship support

“Karen has set a wonderful example for me. I’m looking forward to following in her footsteps by helping other veterans at Olin.”

–Jon Slack, MBA ’17, on Karen Von Der Bruegge, MBA ’77, who created the John H. Von Der Bruegge Jr. Military MBA Scholarship in honor of her father and his 33-year Army career

“The Danforth Campus is one of the most beautiful places in higher education, and our hope is that Tisch Park will make it even better.”

–Trustee Anne Rubenstein Tisch, AB ’76, on her and her husband Andrew’s decision to name the 18-acre landscape that will united the new east end of campus

“This gift will allow the Gephardt Institute to take Civic Scholars further out of the classroom and into civic and community settings where they will be challenged to engage in discourse across the political spectrum.”

–Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Director of the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, on Mickey and Debbie Stern, parents of alumna Michelle, AB ’00, and their generous support

“Washington University was the only college I wanted to attend. Without this scholarship, I don’t know if I could have afforded the tuition.” Karoline “Ro” Baker, Arts & Sciences Class of 2019, on the importance of the Deborah Beckmann Kotzubei and Jacob Kotzubei Scholarship that enabled her to attend WashU

“Our gift will help ensure that today’s veterans have the opportunity to achieve their educational goals and prepare themselves to continue to have an impact in their communities.”

–Shelley Lavender, EMBA ’03, senior vice president, Boeing’s Strike, Surveillance, and Mobility division, regarding Boeing Co.’s scholarship support for military veterans at Olin. Boeing also increased its scholarship support to the engineering school

“The Kirsch Professorship is a wonderful recognition … It demonstrates that Washington University and the law school value the role that interdisciplinary scholarship plays in understanding important issues like judicial decision-making and the concept of legal hierarchy.”

–Scott Baker, JD, PhD, on being installed as the first William F. and Jessica L. Kirsch Professor

“Ralph has been a special mentor to me, always provoking and encouraging us to be more ambitious, more innovative and more courageous — to always think big. This is an amazing honor and a great gift to the school!”

–Carmon Colangelo, MFA, the E. Desmond Lee Professor for Community Collaboration, on being installed as the inaugural Ralph J. Nagel Dean of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts

“The Spartan Light Metal Products Maker Space will provide students and faculty with sophisticated fabrication capabilities that will allow them to have an even greater impact on our world.”

–Philip Bayly, PhD, chair of mechanical engineering and the Lilyan and E. Lisle Hughes Professor, on the Spartan Light Metal Products Maker Space made possible by a gift from the company