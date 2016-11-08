Who Knew WashU? 11.8.16

Question: Since 2009, when the university became the first in the nation to ban the sale of plastic single-use water bottles, how have sales of bottled beverages changed at Washington University?

A) Decreased 39 percent

B) Decreased 22 percent

C) Increased 10 percent

D) Increased 19 percent

Submit your answer here. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in the Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).