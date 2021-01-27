Who Knew WashU? 1.27.21

Question: The Harvey Media Center in the Danforth University Center is home to a number of student media groups. How many official student media groups, both print and electronic, does Washington University have?

A) 3 B) 7 C) 10 D) 13

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).