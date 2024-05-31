Skip to content
The View From Here 05.31.24
Duana Russell-Thomas, an assistant professor of occupational therapy and of medicine at the School of Medicine, takes a selfie with her occupational therapy colleagues. They took part in “Reframing: A Call To Inclusion,” a half-day symposium promoting diversity of experiences among individuals with genetic, physical, behavioral or intellectual differences, on May 21 at Eric P. Newman Education Center. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
May 31, 2024
A group of engineering students, faculty and staff visit various sites in St. Louis with Bob Hansman, a senior lecturer at the Sam Fox School. The group learned more about the history of neighborhoods just a few miles from the Danforth Campus. The tour included the site of what was to be the Kinloch History Museum, recognizing one of Missouri’s oldest Black communities to be incorporated. The museum never became a reality. (Photo: Janie Brennan/McKelvey Engineering)
Cheryl Jones, president and CEO of Girls Inc. of St. Louis, delivers the keynote address, “Providing equitable opportunities for future technologists,” at the third annual Digital Universities US 2024 conference, held May 6-8 at WashU. The event was organized by Times Higher Education in collaboration with WashU’s Digital Intelligence & Innovation Accelerator. (Courtesy photo)
Thy Huskey (right), MD, a professor at the School of Medicine, talks with Erin Stampp (far left), director of programming and professional development in the medical school’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; and Enyo Ama Ablordeppey, MD, an associate professor at the School of Medicine, during the “Reframing: A Call To Inclusion” symposium May 21. (Photo: Matt Miller/Washington University)
Brandie Starks, a teacher in the Ferguson-Florissant School District, was one of the many local educators to share how they are improving STEM learning in their classrooms during the Institute for School Partnership’s Practical Research in Education Showcase May 16 at Holmes Lounge. (Photo courtesy of the Institute for School Partnership)
Jennifer Pahlka (left), founder of Code for America, former U.S. deputy chief technology officer and author of the book “Recoding America,” delivered an Assembly Series lecture and participated in a chat with Philip Payne, at the School of Medicine, May 6 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. She also signed copies of the book. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Andrew Bursky (left), chair of WashU’s Board of Trustees, and Chancellor Andrew D. Martin are among those who gathered for dinner May 15 before the seventh annual Bursky Symposium opened the following day at the Medical Campus. The event included Bursky Center for Human Immunology and Immunotherapy fellows, scholars, members and staff. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Emily Elhoffer, MFA ’24, discusses her work at the 2024 MFA in Visual Art candidate talks May 11 at the Kemper Art Museum. Elhoffer’s work is inspired by hidden forms and processes of the body and has been shown, installed and collected in New York, Chicago, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and St. Louis. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
Micah Mickles, MFA ’24, presents his work during “Slingshot: 2024 MFA in Visual Art Thesis Exhibition” May 11 at the Kemper Art Museum. Mickles is a multidisciplinary artist who combines collage, color and the manipulation of space in his practice. (Photo: Devon Hill/Washington University)
It’s a moment of quiet May 17 after the excitement of Commencement at Weil Hall on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University)
Sunlight peaks through the clouds May 17 at Seigle and Anheuser-Busch halls on the Danforth Campus. (Photo: Rebecca K. Clark/Washington University)
