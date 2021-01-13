Who Knew WashU? 1.13.21

Question: When a flu pandemic broke out in 1918, it spread around the world over the course of two years. The university offered its buildings to the Red Cross to help keep St. Louis safe during the pandemic. What was Graham Chapel used for?

A) A makeshift hospital

B) A space to make masks

C) Quarantine housing

D) A storage unit

Submit your answer to trivia@wustl.edu. (Include your name, school or department (or note that you’re an alum, parent, retiree etc.) and campus box (or mailing address) to be recognized if you’re selected as this week’s winner from a random drawing of correct responses. Winners will receive an “I Knew WashU!” luggage tag and a mention in The Record. (Note: You can only win once per semester).