Second major offered in financial engineering

A new, interdisciplinary academic program will combine courses in math, computer science, engineering and finance for Washington University in St. Louis students pursuing a career in financial engineering.

This second major in financial engineering will be offered starting in fall of 2017. The program is a joint effort between the School of Engineering & Applied Science and Olin Business School. Students must declare a first major in either school to add the second degree program. The financial engineering degree includes classwork from Olin and Engineering, incorporating the best practices from both schools to teach students about understanding, modeling and measuring financial risk, and how it affects global markets.

