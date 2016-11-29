Van Hare named president-elect of Heart Rhythm Society

George F. Van Hare III, MD, director of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named president-elect of the Heart Rhythm Society, a global research and education group focused on cardiac rhythm disorders.

Van Hare, the Louis Larrick Ward Professor of Pediatrics, will become president of the organization in May. The Heart Rhythm Society is the international leader in science, education and advocacy for cardiac arrhythmia professionals and patients, and the primary information resource on heart rhythm disorders.

