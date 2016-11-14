The View From Here 11.14.16

Washington University hosted ArchHacks, a hackathon for university students from across the country, Nov. 4-6. ArchHacks brought together 500 students for 48 hours of collaboration and problem solving focused on health technology issues. Here, Washington University students (from left) Ian Boyer-Edwards, Akshay Thontakudi, Ray Lo and Austin Ramos begin work on their project. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
For the third year, Dining Services, Bon Appetit and partner Sleeve-A-Message have planted new trees on the Danforth Campus Nov. 3. Sleeve-A-Message, which produces recyclable coffee sleeves, was founded by Olin graduate David Dresner. The company offsets its carbon footprint by planting trees across Missouri, including 137 at Washington University. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
George Winston speaks during a preview night for University College, the professional and continuing education division in Arts & Sciences, held Nov. 2 in the Women’s Building Formal Lounge. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
Mark Smith (left), associate vice chancellor for students, director of the Washington University Career Center and former congressional candidate, along with Darlene Green, St. Louis city comptroller, and state Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, shared with students the challenges and rewards of running for public office. The event was co-sponsored by the university’s College Democrats, College Republicans, Washington University Political Review and the Career Center. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Author and Arts & Sciences alum Garth Risk Hallberg speaks to students. The writer of the best-selling book “City on Fire,” Halberg gave an Assembly Series address in September. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Senior Day for Washington University football players and cheerleaders took place at the Nov. 5 game, where the Bears defeated Hendrix College 49-46. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
Scott Crick (left), of the Office of Technology Management, visits with Hongyu An and Lakshmi Santanam, both School of Medicine faculty, during the Women in Innovation program luncheon Nov. 1 at the Eric P. Newman Education Center. The program, run by the Office of Technology Management, encourages women faculty to engage in innovation and to commercialize academic findings. Learn more about the program. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
A fall scence on the South 40 area of campus, near the clocktower Nov. 10, 2016. (Photo: James Byard/Washington University)
