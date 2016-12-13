Kwon named National Academy of Medicine fellow

Jennie H. Kwon, DO, has been selected as a 2016 National Academy of Medicine fellow in osteopathic medicine.
Kwon, an instructor of medicine in infectious diseases at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was chosen based on her scholarship, professional accomplishments and expertise.
