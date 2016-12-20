Two students win 2016-2017 Friends of Music Concerto Competition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Arts & Sciences students Yihan Li, a junior majoring in biochemistry and in music, and a piano player, and Ryan Wahidi, a sophomore majoring in physics and a double bass player, won the Department of Music’s “Friends of Music Concerto Competition” in November.

Wahidi is also a member of the Washington University Symphony Orchestra and chamber ensembles. Wahidi will perform with the Symphony Orchestra March 3, while Li will play with the orchestra April 21.

