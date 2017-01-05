Blanchard receives teaching award

Melvin Blanchard, MD, a professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and program director of the internal medicine residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, has received a 2017 Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award.
The award is given by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
