Who Knew WashU? 1.17.17

Question: Many distinguished individuals have given Assembly Series lectures on campus over the years. Which of the following spoke during the Assembly Series’ first decade (1953-63)?

A) Martin Luther King Jr.

B) Linus Pauling

C) Eleanor Roosevelt

D) All of the above

