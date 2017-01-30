Linnenbringer appointed to advisory group

Erin Linnenbringer, an instructor in surgery for the Division of Public Health Sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been appointed to a five-year term on the Jane Engelberg Memorial Fellowship Advisory Group for the National Society of Genetic Counselors, starting in January.
Linnenbringer will review applications for the group’s prestigious fellowship, which is aimed at advancing professional development and practices of genetic counselors.
