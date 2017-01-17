Martin’s book honored by American Society of Church History

A book by Lerone Martin, assistant professor of religion and politics in the Danforth Center on Religion and Politics, has been awarded the prestigious Frank S. and Elizabeth D. Brewer Prize of the American Society of Church History (ASCH). The prize honors outstanding scholarship in religious history by a first-time author.

Martin’s book,“Preaching on Wax: The Phonograph and the Shaping of Modern African American Religion,” was published by New York University Press in November 2014. He will receive the award and prize at the next meeting of the ASCH.

The ASCH is an affiliated society of the American Historical Association; founded in 1888, it is one of the oldest and most distinguished historical societies in the United States. For more information, visit the society’s website.