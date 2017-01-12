Music faculty member releases book on renowned composer Schumann

Alexander Stefaniak, assistant professor of musicology in Arts & Sciences, has written a book on the German composer and music critic Robert Schumann.
“Schumann’s Virtuosity: Criticism, Composition, and Performance in Nineteenth Century Germany” (Indiana University Press, 2016) traces Schumann’s influence on virtuosic music, including composition and performance, during the 19th century.
