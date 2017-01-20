Nominations open for Ethic of Service award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Gerry and Bob Virgil Ethic of Service Award recognizes members of the university community who exemplify service and contribution to the St. Louis region. Honorees include alumni, employees, retirees, students and volunteers. The nomination deadline is Feb. 3.