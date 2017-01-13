Sundance entrant ‘Novitiate’ features music by Stark

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Christopher Stark, assistant professor of music in Arts & Sciences, composed music for the movie “Novitiate,” a story about a young woman struggling as she trains to become a nun in the early 1960s.

The movie, directed by Margaret Betts, will make its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which begins Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah.