Sundance entrant ‘Novitiate’ features music by Stark

Christopher Stark, assistant professor of music in Arts & Sciences, composed music for the movie “Novitiate,” a story about a young woman struggling as she trains to become a nun in the early 1960s.
The movie, directed by Margaret Betts, will make its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which begins Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.