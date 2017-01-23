The View From Here 1.23.17

Leah Merrifield received the 2017 Rosa L. Parks Award at Washington University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 16 in Graham Chapel. Merrifield is the university’s associate vice chancellor for community engagement and St. Louis college readiness initiatives. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Students, faculty, staff and community members gathered in Graham Chapel for the 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Jan. 16. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Snow falls onto the fence outside McMillan Hall Jan. 5. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Students (from left) Helen Li, Meg Pierce and Reuben Hogan watch in the Danforth University Center as Donald Trump formally becomes president. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Members of the university community gather in Tisch Commons of the Danforth University Center to watch Donald Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20 in Washington. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Denise Dunn (left), assistant principal at Hancock Elementary School, and Tom Staas, a fifth-grade science teacher at the school, stop for a selfie during a tour of the MySci Investigation Station. The university’s Institute for School Partnership hosted the monthly meeting of the St. Louis Science Leaders Consortium Jan. 20. (Photo: Institute for School Partnership)
