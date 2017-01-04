The View From Here 1.4.17

Associate university librarian Virginia Dowsing Toliver (left) reflects on her 34 years with University Libraries at her retirement party Dec. 21 in Anheuser-Busch Hall. Marion Crain (right), leader of the University Libraries, was among the many guests who thanked Toliver for improving and expanding library operations. Read more on the libraries website. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Members of Caroling St. Louis perform during the University College winter holiday party, which included music, food and family-friendly activities, in Holmes Lounge Dec. 8. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
David M. Robinson, of Oregon State University, delivered the inaugural Thomas Lamb Eliot Lecture, “Work As Worship: Emerson’s Emancipating Religious And Political Journey” Dec. 7 in Umrath Lounge. The lecture series is sponsored by the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. (Photo: Sid Hastings/Washington University)
Junior guard Jake Knupp hoists the ball during the Washington University men’s basketball team’s game Dec. 17 at the Field House against Illinois Wesleyan University. The Bears narrowly lost, 73-72. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Washington University cheerleaders perform during the men’s basketball game Dec. 17 at the Field House. (Photo: Danny Reise/Washington University)
Washington University students sing show tunes Dec. 5 for area memory-care patients during the fall 2016 workshop “Come Sing with Us!” in the 560 Music Center. (Photo: Whitney Curtis/Washington University)
