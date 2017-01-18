Washington People: Joseph Schraibman

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

When Joseph “Pepe” Schraibman arrived in the United States from Cuba in 1950, he didn’t speak a word of English.

“I couldn’t say ‘I love chocolates,’ which I do,” he recalled with a smile. His first summer in New York, the 14-year-old future professor made friends while playing stickball, a game he knew from Havana.

“That saved me. They taught me colloquial language — words I can’t use all the time, except with friends,” he said, laughing. “For me, English was a process. It gave me humility.”

In an interview, Schraibman shared his passion for teaching and what he has learned over decades in the classroom. He won a Distinguished Teaching Award from Arts & Sciences last year.

