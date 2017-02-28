Genin elected AIMBE Fellow

Guy M. Genin, professor of mechanical engineering and materials science in the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis, has been elected to the 2017 College of Fellows of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).
Fellows of the institute represent the top 2 percent of medical and biological engineers in the United States and include the most accomplished engineering and medical school chairs, research directors, professors, innovators and successful entrepreneurs.
Genin will be inducted with 145 colleagues at AIMBE’s annual meeting March 20 in Washington, D.C.
To learn more, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science website.
