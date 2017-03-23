Graduate School names new associate dean for career, professional development

Thi Nguyen has been named associate dean for graduate career and professional development in the Graduate School at Washington University in St. Louis.

Nguyen, who joined the university March 6, previously had been a PhD career consultant and a program director for the Office of Career and Professional Development at the University of California, San Francisco.

In this new Graduate School position, Nguyen will be responsible for developing and leading professional and career development initiatives to promote career readiness for graduate students. Nguyen will provide graduate students opportunities to explore career options and to develop career decision-making skills across academic and nonacademic job markets.

She is principal investigator on two grants aimed at creating innovative training programs and resources for those with PhDs. For example, Nguyen developed and evaluated a novel course model for teaching basic business concepts to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars.

Nguyen earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and in psychology from the University of Texas at Austin in 2004. She earned a PhD in neuroscience from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas in 2010.