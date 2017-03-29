Hayward selected for ethics fellowship at Harvard

Clarissa Rile Hayward, associate professor of political science in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has been selected for the 2017-18 Fellows-in-Residence program at the Edmund J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University.

Hayward will join a cohort of 12 fellows who will spend the year examining ethical issues on topics at the intersection of political economy and justice. Her project will explore the best ways to dismantle unjust power relations that are structural in form.

Hayward is a contemporary political theorist whose work focuses on theories of power, democratic theory, identity theories and American urban politics. She also has faculty affiliations with the university’s Department of Philosophy and its programs in American Culture Studies and Urban Studies, all in Arts & Sciences.

Hayward’s research has been supported by the National Academy of Education, the Spencer Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton. Her most recent book, “How Americans Make Race: Stories, Institutions, Spaces” (Cambridge University Press, 2013), was co-winner of the American Political Science Association’s Best Book in Urban Politics prize.