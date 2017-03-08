Perlmutter to chair Medical Sciences Section of AAAS

David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named chair-elect of the Medical Sciences Section of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). His three-year term began in February.
AAAS, the world’s largest general scientific society, is an international nonprofit dedicated to advancing science, engineering and innovation for the benefit of all.
