Tuuli receives national clinical research award

Methodius Tuuli, MD, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, and colleagues have been recognized with a 2017 Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Award from the Clinical Research Forum.
Their publication, a randomized trial comparing skin antiseptic agents at cesarean delivery, found lower risk and infection rates when using chlorhexidine-alcohol instead of the traditional iodine-alcohol in cesarean deliveries. The findings were published in The New England Journal of Medicine in February 2016.
