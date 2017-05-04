Oyama receives Gates Cambridge Scholarship

Undergraduate Sakura Oyama received a 2017 Gates Cambridge Scholarship to pursue graduate studies at the University of Cambridge in England. Oyama is preparing to graduate this month with a degree in biology and in anthropology, with a focus on global health and the environment, all in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation established the Gates Cambridge Scholarships in 2000 with a $210 million endowment to enable outstanding graduate students from outside the United Kingdom to pursue full-time graduate studies at Cambridge. The scholarships cover the full cost of studying at the university.
At Cambridge, Oyama, who is from St. Louis, will be studying applied biological anthropology.
