Environmental engineering group honors Washington University engineers

Two faculty members and an alumnus of the School of Engineering & Applied Science at Washington University in St. Louis will be recognized for their contributions to environmental engineering by the Association of Environmental Engineering & Science Professors (AEESP) this month in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Pratim Biswas, the Lucy & Stanley Lopata Professor, assistant vice chancellor for international programs and chair of the Department of Energy, Environmental and Chemical Engineering in the School of Engineering & Applied Science, will be named an AEESP Fellow.

Kimberly Parker, who will join the the university’s engineering faculty in January as assistant professor in energy, environmental and chemical engineering, will receive the 2017 Paul V. Roberts/AEESP Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award recognizing her dissertation research.

Yi Jiang, who earned a doctorate in energy, environmental and chemical engineering at Washington University in 2016, will receive the CH2M/AEESP Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award.

To learn more about the awards, visit the School of Engineering & Applied Science website.