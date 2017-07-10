Patti receives 2017 Agilent Early Career Professor Award

Gary J. Patti, associate professor of chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has received a 2017 Agilent Early Career Professor Award. The honor includes a $100,000 research award and is given to those who have made “significant original research contributions” and have “outstanding potential for future research.”

Patti has made major contributions in the development and application of new metabolomics technologies, which can help advance medical therapies and clinical diagnostics. A rapidly developing field, metabolomics aims to survey all of the small molecules within a cell. While we have a good handle on the other major components of a cell, such as genes and proteins, our picture of small molecules is far less complete. Patti’s work is helping to change that.

Similar to sequencing a patient’s genome, Patti believes that technologies to measure a patient’s metabolome will advance our understanding of disease. In particular, Patti is using metabolomics to understand and diagnose cancer. Learn more about Patti’s lab and his recent research.