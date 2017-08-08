Chen presents lecture at the University of Hong Kong

Letty Chen, associate professor of modern Chinese language and literature in Arts & Sciences, delivered a lecture titled “Technology of Memory: How We Remember and How We Forget” in late June at the University of Hong Kong.

Centered on the use of the internet as a space for ordinary Chinese citizens to share their recollections of their experiences during the Mao era, Chen’s lecture explored tensions of different memories of a shared traumatic historical moment. Read more on the Arts & Sciences site.