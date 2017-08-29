Mallon wins American Philosophical Association award

Ron Mallon, professor of philosophy and director of the Philosophy-Neuroscience-Psychology program in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won the 2017 Joseph B. Gittler Award from the American Philosophical Association (APA).

Mallon won the award for “The Construction of Human Kinds” (2016). Published by Oxford University Press, the book draws on philosophy, social psychology and social science to investigate the status of categories such as race and gender. Such categories, Mallon argued, can be products of our representational practices, but real nonetheless.

Founded in 1900, the APA is one of the largest philosophical societies in the world and the only one in the U.S. not devoted to a particular field, school or philosophical approach. The Gittler Award recognizes outstanding scholarly contribution in the field of the philosophy of one or more social sciences. Mallon will receive the $4,000 award at the APA’s 2018 Eastern Division meeting in Savannah, Ga.